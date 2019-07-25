Ethos Capital to Acquire .ORG Top-Level Domain

The Internet Society and Public Interest Registry (PIR) have reached an agreement with Ethos Capital, under which Ethos Capital will acquire PIR and all of its assets from the Internet Society. Public Interest Registry (PIR) is the nonprofit corporation that operates the .ORG top-level domain. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of next year. The transaction will provide the Internet Society with the sustainable funding and resources to advance its mission, said Andrew Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Internet Society. PIR assures that all of its domain operations and educational initiatives will continue, and "there will be no disruption of service or support to the .ORG Community or other generic top-level domains operated by the organization."