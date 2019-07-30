Home / News I have a News Tip

Cybersecurity Workforce Needs to Grow 145% to Close Skills Gap Worldwide, Says New Study

  Nov 11, 2019
The cybersecurity workforce needs to grow by 145% to close the skills gap and better defend organizations worldwide according to a report released by (ISC)², a nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals. The organization has, for the first time, estimated the current cybersecurity workforce to be 2.8 million professionals and concluded that 4.07 million additional trained professionals are needed to close the skills gap worldwide. In the U.S. market, the current cybersecurity workforce estimate is reported to be 804,700, and the shortage of skilled professionals is 498,480. Other key findings:

"65% of organizations report a shortage of cybersecurity staff; a lack of skilled/experienced cybersecurity personnel is the top job concern among respondents (36%)"

"62% of large organizations with more than 500 employees have a CISO; that number drops to 50% among smaller organizations."

