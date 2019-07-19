Colombian Government Releases Action Plan for the Selection of .CO Domain Registry Operator

In light of the approaching expiration of the .CO top-level domain registry operator contract next year, Columbia's Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MinTIC) today released an action plan (Spanish) for the .co operator selection process. The country code domain has so far been managed by Neustar, which now appears to be open for bidding by other registry operators. Colombia's government is having an information session at the ICANN Montreal event today at noon (Room 514A).
