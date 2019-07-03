New Zealand's Top-Level Domain Manager Seeking New Registry Service Provider for .nz

New Zealand's ccTLD manager InternetNZ is looking for .nz registry replacement. The manager for .nz announced today that they have launched a registry replacement process and are calling for expressions of interest from potential service providers by November 29th. InternetNZ plans to replace the registry with "a new, modern and secure system with a potential of further growth," says the announcement.

The current system was initially developed in 2002 and has been operated in-house by InternetNZ since 2014. "We hope to have a good overview of existing solutions on the market by the end of the EOI submissions period," says InternetNZ's Chief Technology Strategist Dave Baker. "This is an important project that will improve New Zealand's domain name system — reinforcing its reliability and security."

The request for expressions of interest is available on the InternetNZ website: https://internetnz.nz/rrp.