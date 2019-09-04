Domain Enforcement – In a Post-GDPR World (A Complimentary Guide, Download Here)The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and ICANN's conservative temporary policy, which favors privacy and limits registrar liability, has made domain enforcement against cybersquatters, cyber criminals and infringement more difficult, expensive and slow.
With heightened concerns over privacy following high-profile breaches of consumer data and its subsequent illicit use and distribution, there is no question that consumer data protection practices would come under scrutiny. GDPR is an attempt to address consumer privacy, and ICANN's temporary specification, which implements GDPR, allows wholesale redaction of registrant contact data for both consumers and those with malicious intent. The unintended result of ICANN's action is that, in most cases, little more than the registrant's country and state or province is now available in WHOIS records.
This has made it easier for individuals and/or entities with less than honorable intentions to operate anonymously. Fulfillment of requests from law enforcement, investigators, and intellectual property rights holders with a legitimate need for registrant contact data has been vastly reduced, and in many cases, has resulted in the doors being left wide open for the rampant abuse of domain registration.
Although this landscape might appear bleak at first glance, there are options for intellectual property holders and their legal teams to employ in a post-GDPR domain naming system (DNS). The redaction of the WHOIS records, while frustrating, doesn't necessarily mean effective brand protection in the DNS is out of reach.
Since the implementation of GDPR, by working with registrars and making requests for our clients, we've developed best practices on how to format, transmit, and justify registrant contact requests. We've discovered that there is a tremendous variety in how each request must be constructed. Each registrar has specific steps, leading to a diverse set of requirements that varies from registrar to registrar and in some cases, situation to situation. And, there are varied results depending upon the registrar and circumstances of the request.
As a result of this work, we've developed a set of notices that have assisted our clients in obtaining speedier and more efficient resolution of domain infringement issues. Brandholders can adapt and modify these notices to fit their strategies and goals.
Brands and their customers suffer the effects of fraud and the betrayal of trust when bad actors are allowed to operate with impunity online. To help combat abuses and make digital channels safer for everyone, we've decided to make those notices and observations about their application available to brandholders and their legal teams with an accompanying guide to domain enforcement post-GDPR.
Absolutely agree, the decision to redact specific information about who holds individual domain names is a huge issue and deserves more attention.
Access to that information is not always a nefarious thing and probably more often a good thing. For example, if problems arrise from a University or other educational entity, an ISP or even company network, it can sometimes be the only way to reach the correct people for a resolution. The whois was such a useful tool to do exactly that.
As Mr. Felman so correctly stated it also creates even more opportunity for bad actors to hide in relative safety.
Doubtful that very many take issue with individuals who chose to register a domain and place privacy on the name to avoid being harassed, if such a concern exists. After all, it is the individual's choice to seek privacy for their domain and themselves. When businesses chose to subscribe to a privacy notice, it was, at least in this commenter's experience, more than often a huge red flag for said bad actors.
In addition, the choice has apparently also created a huge problems within the community of people who buy and sell domains. For those individual and legitimate businesses, it makes good sense to allow for registrars providing something of a reverse privacy policy. Such a policy would allow individuals and companies to say, yes, for domain example.com, my whois information should be public. Doing so would certainly go a long way to help protect brands from exploitation and other foreseeable damage.
Though perhaps formed with good intentions, the EU GDPR appears not at all well thought out as to how it might conceivably break processes on and off the Internet. A lot of the ideas behind it are indeed good ones for the Internet consumer (the right to know how personal data is used up and down a given site's supply chain, the right to be forgotten, right to access any data related to the individual by the individual, etc.), but it is in these kinds of cases, where huge issues can occur for a variety of other legitimate and good reasons.
Alan Maitland
Thanks Alan - This is a heated debate in the ICANN community - most either state that they are concerned about liability (largely registrars) or are aghast at the escalating levels of abuse (IP & Security interests). I appreciate your balanced view that considers operational and security issues as well as the good intent of GDPR. - Fred