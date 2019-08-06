Home / News I have a News Tip

China to Require Face Scan for Internet Access and New Phone Numbers Starting December

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 14, 2019 6:03 PM PDT
Chinese citizens will be required to let telecommunications carriers to scan their faces in order to sign up for internet access or to get a new phone number. The new rule, which is planned to take place starting December of this year, was announced by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on September 27. Victoria Song reporting in Gizmodo writes: "On top of requiring carriers to use facial recognition to see whether an applicant matches their ID, people will no longer be able to transfer SIM cards to others. ... MIIT [also] wants carriers to verify whether mobile or landline phones are correctly registered under real names, and terminate those that aren't."

Related topics: Access Providers, Censorship, Law, Policy & Regulation, Telecom
