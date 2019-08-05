US Court Upholds FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal But Says States Can't Be Barred from Passing Own Rules

A U.S. court decision today determined net neutrality laws could return at the state level overruling Trump administration's effort to block states from passing their own net neutrality laws. The court, however, upheld the 2017 repeal of net neutrality laws. David Shepardson reporting in Reuters: "The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said the Federal Communications Commission erred when it declared that states cannot pass their own net neutrality laws and ordered the agency to review some key aspects of its 2017 repeal of rules set by the Obama administration. But it left open the possibility the FCC could seek to block state efforts on a case-by-case basis. The court also found that the FCC acted properly when it overturned a 2015 decision..."