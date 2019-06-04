Wi-Fi Alliance Launches Wi-Fi 6 Certification Program

Wi-Fi Alliance, the non-profit entity that oversees implementation of the Wi-Fi standard, officially launches the Wi-Fi 6 certification program. The new "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6" technology promises advanced security protocols requiring the latest generation of Wi-Fi security. Wi-Fi Alliance says "the certification program brings new features and capabilities that enable substantially greater overall Wi-Fi network performance in challenging environments with many connected devices such as stadiums, airports, and industrial parks." Also noted in the announcement:

— 4 times faster: "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers nearly four times the capacity of Wi-Fi 5, and is an evolutionary advancement for Wi-Fi's ability to deliver high-performance infrastructure and optimized connectivity to all devices on a network simultaneously — bringing noticeable improvements in densely connected Wi-Fi environments."

— 5G support: "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers critical connectivity that supports cellular networks, and leverages high speeds, low latency, power efficiency, greater capacity, and enhanced coverage to deliver many advanced 5G services."