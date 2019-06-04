Wi-Fi Alliance Launches Wi-Fi 6 Certification Program

Wi-Fi Alliance, the non-profit entity that oversees implementation of the Wi-Fi standard, officially launches the Wi-Fi 6 certification program. The new "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6" technology promises advanced security protocols requiring the latest generation of Wi-Fi security. Wi-Fi Alliance says "the certification program brings new features and capabilities that enable substantially greater overall Wi-Fi network performance in challenging environments with many connected devices such as stadiums, airports, and industrial parks." Also noted in the announcement:
— 4 times faster: "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers nearly four times the capacity of Wi-Fi 5, and is an evolutionary advancement for Wi-Fi's ability to deliver high-performance infrastructure and optimized connectivity to all devices on a network simultaneously — bringing noticeable improvements in densely connected Wi-Fi environments."
— 5G support: "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 delivers critical connectivity that supports cellular networks, and leverages high speeds, low latency, power efficiency, greater capacity, and enhanced coverage to deliver many advanced 5G services."
To post comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC
Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byAfilias