Home / Blogs

Huawei's Very Red World

By Dave Burstein
  • Aug 30, 2019 11:09 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 724
Dave Burstein

The map below shows countries that are working with Huawei 5G in red and pink. As can be seen, Huawei is doing very well in 5G, although it's not as dominant as the colors here suggest.

Ericsson is actually close to Huawei in 5G revenue, aided by the ban in the US and Australia. Years ago, Huawei was the price leader in order to break into the European market. That's no longer true, despite all the reporters that continue to make that claim. Ericsson made a corporate decision to match and occasionally beat Huawei's prices.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei made a remarkable comment that Huawei would be hurt if it forced Nokia and Ericsson out of the market. Both are struggling financially. Ren made the point that competition spurs Huawei to do better. I'm sure he's also aware of the political implications of knocking out Europe's champions.

Huawei's possible advantage in 5G technology is also overrated. A Columbia University Dean worries it is 3-4 years ahead. A news story I just read said two years ahead.

Huawei's $17 billion research budget has produced remarkable results. It is certainly ahead in some areas.

However, Ericsson, Samsung, and ZTE also have extraordinary engineers. In networks that use Huawei and a second vendor, the second vendor usually does fine.

There is no big gap in 2019, although Huawei's huge research spending could pull them ahead.

By Dave Burstein, Editor, DSL Prime – Dave Burstein has edited DSL Prime and written about broadband and Internet TV for a decade. Visit Page
Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Mobile Internet, Policy & Regulation, Telecom, Wireless
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics