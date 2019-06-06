Home / News I have a News Tip

WIPO Becomes First Non-Chinese Entity to Provide Domain Dispute Resolution Services for China's .cn

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 20, 2019 11:59 AM PDT
WIPO's Arbitration and Mediation Center earlier this month became the only non-Chinese entity to provide domain name dispute resolution services for the .CN and .中国 (China) country code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) — one of the world's largest ccTLDs. Rory O'Neill reporting in TBO writes: "The Cyberspace Administration of China's (CAC) decision to designate the WIPO centre as a dispute resolution provider comes after WIPO chief Francis Gurry and CAC minister Zhuang Rongwen signed a memorandum of understanding last month. ... A number of high-profile brands and IP bodies have taken action against alleged cybersquatters in recent months."

Related topics: Domain Names, Intellectual Property, Law
