Namecheap Files 'Request for Reconsideration' Against ICANN's Removal of .ORG Price Caps Decision

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 29, 2019 3:56 PM PDT
One of the largest domain name registrars, NameCheap, on Monday filed a Request for Reconsideration with regards to ICANN's recent decision to remove historical price caps for the .org top-level domain (TLD) from the Public Interest Registry (PIR) contract. NameCheap's CEO, Richard Kirkendall says despite an overwhelming response from the community against the decision, ICANN decided to ignore the advice and removed the caps. "[Request for Reconsideration] is a process through ICANN's bylaws that requires ICANN's board of directors to formally reconsider this wrong decision by ICANN staff," Kirkendall said. NameCheap says it is also considering other avenues if "ICANN decides to ignore its own bylaws and the voice of the entire Internet community."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Policy & Regulation
