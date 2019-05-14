Home / News I have a News Tip

Greece Announces Plans to Install Free Public Wi-Fi Nationwide

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jun 14, 2019 3:42 PM PDT
Greece's Department of Telecommunications and Post (EETT) has announced plans to install 3000 public Wi-Fi hotspots around the nation beginning next year in both open-air and enclosed public spaces. "The initiative is mostly funded by EU programs ESIF and ERDF with a total budget of 14.8 million euros and is implemented by the Greek ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications, and Media," said Wi-Fi Now.

Wifi4EU: In addition to the above project, Greece has also been the beneficiary of the WiFi4EU initiative which provides municipalities €15,000 grants to install Wi-Fi equipment in public spaces. The Greek government says that the new nationwide public Wi-Fi project is not linked but complimentary to WiFi4EU.

"This is the second time the Greek government is attempting to set up a nationwide free public Wi-Fi network." Greece launched a similar program in 2004 to build 600 hotspots but the project was never completed. (Wi-fi Now)

