Meeker Report: Global Internet User Growth Slowing Down

Mary Meeker delivered her Internet Trends Report – tech community's most anticipated slide deck at the Code Conference 2019 in Arizona today. The 333-page slideshow looks back at key Internet trends in the last year along with what to expect in the year ahead. Meeker reports that the Internet user population grew from 3.6 billion in 2017 to 3.8 billion in 2018. The growth slowed from 7 to 6 percent, indicating the Internet approaching saturation. Also not so surprising, the smartphone shipments decline with Android and iOS handsets both seeing y/y declines across the board. (see Rani Molla's report in Recode)