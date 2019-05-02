Home / News I have a News Tip

Google Reported to Be Pushing Trump Administration for Exemption on Huawei Ban, Citing Security Risk

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jun 07, 2019 10:28 AM PDT
Reports on Friday said Google has indicated that the Huawei ban poses security risks for US consumers and is asking the Trump administration for an exception. According to a report by the Financial Times, Google executives are warning the ban will force China to develop its own Android software independent from Google and thus leading to security flaws and bugs.

Risk of a hybrid Android: "Google has been arguing that by stopping it from dealing with Huawei, the US risks creating two kinds of Android operating system: the genuine version and a hybrid one. The hybrid one is likely to have more bugs in it than the Google one, and so could put Huawei phones more at risk of being hacked, not least by China," a source with knowledge of the negotations told the FT.

"The fates of Huawei and Google are intertwined. Huawei is a leader in creating next-generation wireless networks, and it's the world's No. 2 maker of smartphones. Google provides support for Android, the popular mobile operating system. The US government ban against Huawei also blocks Google from giving security updates to millions of existing Huawei phones and from issuing Android licenses in the future." (NPR)

Related topics: Mobile Internet, Policy & Regulation
