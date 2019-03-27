Home / News I have a News Tip

UK Announces $28M Fund for Army Cyber Operations Centers

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 23, 2019 3:12 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 133

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced a £22m ($28 million) fund for the development of British Army cyber operations centers across the country. British Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt made the announcement during a conference in London at the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. "It's time to pay more than lip service to cyber," said Mordaunt. "We must convince our adversaries their advances simply aren't worth the cost. Cyber enemies think they can act with impunity. We must show them they can't. That we are ready to respond at a time and place of our choosing in any domain, not just the virtual world."

"The cyber centers will provide the Army with 24/7 information and analysis, dispel misinformation and give the UK Armed Forces and our allies the upper hand on emerging digital threats. The centers are likely to be used to support overseas operations, humanitarian missions, and efforts to protect UK digital communications on home soil." (GOV. UK)

The funding is part of the UK military’s increasing work in cyber capabilities as part of the £1.9B investment into the National Cyber Security Strategy announced in November 2016.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybersecurity
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics