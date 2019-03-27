UK Announces $28M Fund for Army Cyber Operations Centers

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced a £22m ($28 million) fund for the development of British Army cyber operations centers across the country. British Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt made the announcement during a conference in London at the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. "It's time to pay more than lip service to cyber," said Mordaunt. "We must convince our adversaries their advances simply aren't worth the cost. Cyber enemies think they can act with impunity. We must show them they can't. That we are ready to respond at a time and place of our choosing in any domain, not just the virtual world."

— "The cyber centers will provide the Army with 24/7 information and analysis, dispel misinformation and give the UK Armed Forces and our allies the upper hand on emerging digital threats. The centers are likely to be used to support overseas operations, humanitarian missions, and efforts to protect UK digital communications on home soil." (GOV. UK)

— The funding is part of the UK military’s increasing work in cyber capabilities as part of the £1.9B investment into the National Cyber Security Strategy announced in November 2016.