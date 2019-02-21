WordPress Parent Company Automattic, and .Blog Operator Switches Registry From Nominet to CentralNic

The operator of .blog top-level domain, Knock Knock WHOIS There, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com and Jetpack, announced on Wednesday that it is "moving into the next phase of .blog," and has chosen to partner with CentralNic instead as its new TLD registry provider. Since its launch in 2015, the UK-based outfit Nominet had been the registry service provider.

"From a registrar perspective backend changes are, for lack of a better word, a pain," says Blacknight CEO, Michele Neylon. "We generally have to deal with a quite messy switchover process which requires a lot of extra work for our developers and other teams without any benefit." However, Automattic says the difficulty involved in the transition is justified as it will help in further advancing the .blog experience for its partners and domain end users via tools and services available through CentralNic's registry services.

The change is currently pending ICANN approval and the expected completion date for the migration is estimated to be in the late August/early September 2019.