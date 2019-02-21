Home / News I have a News Tip

WordPress Parent Company Automattic, and .Blog Operator Switches Registry From Nominet to CentralNic

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 16, 2019 12:06 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 773

The operator of .blog top-level domain, Knock Knock WHOIS There, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com and Jetpack, announced on Wednesday that it is "moving into the next phase of .blog," and has chosen to partner with CentralNic instead as its new TLD registry provider. Since its launch in 2015, the UK-based outfit Nominet had been the registry service provider.

"From a registrar perspective backend changes are, for lack of a better word, a pain," says Blacknight CEO, Michele Neylon. "We generally have to deal with a quite messy switchover process which requires a lot of extra work for our developers and other teams without any benefit." However, Automattic says the difficulty involved in the transition is justified as it will help in further advancing the .blog experience for its partners and domain end users via tools and services available through CentralNic's registry services.

The change is currently pending ICANN approval and the expected completion date for the migration is estimated to be in the late August/early September 2019.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Registry Services, New TLDs
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics