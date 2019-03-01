We Will Not Raise Prices Unreasonably, Says .ORG Operator

The operator of the .ORG top-level domain, Public Interest Registry (PIR), issued a statement assuring its community of registrants that it "not raise prices unreasonably." Also, it has no specific plans for any price increases. The response comes following concerns raised by various groups and individuals concerned about ICANN's removal of price caps in the .ORG Registry Agreement. From the statement: "Under the current .ORG Registry Agreement, Public Interest Registry has had the ability to annually raise prices 10% per year. Despite that ability, we have not raised our prices for the last three years. ... If there are any sensible future price increases, obviously no proceeds would go towards bolstering Public Interest Registry's share price (remember, we are a nonprofit), but instead would fund projects that do good work for the Internet, such as providing a more accessible and more secure Internet around the world."