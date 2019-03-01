Home / News I have a News Tip

We Will Not Raise Prices Unreasonably, Says .ORG Operator

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 07, 2019 11:00 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 765

The operator of the .ORG top-level domain, Public Interest Registry (PIR), issued a statement assuring its community of registrants that it "not raise prices unreasonably." Also, it has no specific plans for any price increases. The response comes following concerns raised by various groups and individuals concerned about ICANN's removal of price caps in the .ORG Registry Agreement. From the statement: "Under the current .ORG Registry Agreement, Public Interest Registry has had the ability to annually raise prices 10% per year. Despite that ability, we have not raised our prices for the last three years. ... If there are any sensible future price increases, obviously no proceeds would go towards bolstering Public Interest Registry's share price (remember, we are a nonprofit), but instead would fund projects that do good work for the Internet, such as providing a more accessible and more secure Internet around the world."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics