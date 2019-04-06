Home / Blogs

8th Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), May 9th, 2019, Bangkok

By Marc Blanchet
  • Apr 26, 2019 9:09 AM PDT
Marc Blanchet

The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system.

The 8th ROW will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 in the afternoon, at the end of the GDD Industry Summit, in the same venue: Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok. Here is a short list of topics that will be presented and discussed. Others are being confirmed.

  • Panel on Registry Lock
  • RSP Transition of an RDAP-enabled TLD
  • An RDAP capability for server specification provisioning
  • How to implement a thin registry with eligibility requirements
  • RDAP and use of CDN
  • Panel on RDAP Implementation and Deployment Experience

Those speakers are from CentralNic, Afilias, Verisign, MarkMonitor, CZ.NIC, CIRA, IIT-CNR/Registro.it, APNIC and others. The attendance is free but registration is required . If you cannot attend on site, a remote option is also available. The ROW Series workshops are sponsored by Verisign and ICANN.

By Marc Blanchet, Internet Network Engineer and Consultant
