FCC to Block China Mobile From Gaining Access to the U.S. Market

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has opposed China Mobile's Application to provide telecom services in the United States. In a statement released on Wednesday, he announced: "After reviewing the evidence in this proceeding, including the input provided by other federal agencies, it is clear that China Mobile’s application to provide telecommunications services in our country raises substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks."

— "China Mobile USA is a Delaware corporation that is indirectly and ultimately owned and controlled by the Chinese government," as stated by FCC. "China Mobile USA is an indirect but wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world."

— China Mobile filed an application on Sept. 1, 2011, to provide international facilities-based and resale telecommunications services between the U.S. and foreign destinations.

— A much larger U.S. vs. China tech battle: "China could seek to retaliate against U.S. carriers who partner with Chinese providers, much as China Mobile would have partnered with American carriers in the United States," writes Brian Fung in the Washington Post.