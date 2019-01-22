Home / News I have a News Tip

Amazon Joins the Race to Offer Broadband Access from Orbit, Uncovered Filings Show

By CircleID Reporter
  • Apr 04, 2019 1:18 PM PDT
Reports suggest Amazon Inc. is planning to provide broadband internet access worldwide via 3,236 satellites in low earth orbit. According to GeekWire, the findings are based on recently uncovered filings for a plan code-named, Project Kuiper. "Project Kuiper's first public step took the form of three sets of filings made with the International Telecommunications Union last month by the Federal Communications Commission on behalf of Washington, D.C.-based Kuiper Systems LLC. The ITU oversees global telecom satellite operations and eventually will have to sign off on Kuiper's constellation. ... The filings lay out a plan to put 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit — including 784 satellites at an altitude of 367 miles (590 kilometers); 1,296 satellites at a height of 379 miles (610 kilometers); and 1,156 satellites in 391-mile (630-kilometer) orbits."

