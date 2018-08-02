Home / News I have a News Tip

Data Center Hardware and Software Grew by 17% in 2018

By CircleID Reporter
  • Apr 02, 2019 8:57 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 405

Global spend on data center hardware and software grew by 17% in 2018 with total infrastructure equipment revenues reaching $150 billion, according to new data released by Synergy Research Group. The report also states that the public cloud infrastructure accounted for well over a third of the total revenues. From the report: "The growth was driven by burgeoning demand for public cloud services and by a requirement for ever-richer server configurations, which drove up enterprise server average selling prices. Spending on public cloud infrastructure grew by 30%, while spending on enterprise data center infrastructure grew by 13%, the latter driven by 23% growth in private cloud or cloud-enabled infrastructure, which helped to offset a marginal decline in traditional, non-cloud infrastructure."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cloud Computing, Data Center
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics