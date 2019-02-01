The Pace of Domain Growth Has Slowed Considerably, Reports CENTR

The global Top-Level Domain market is currently estimated at 348 million domains across all recorded TLDs. Although the overall domain count has continued to grow in all regions and types, the Council of European National Top-Level Domain Registries (CENTR) reports that the pace of growth has slowed considerably. "As of January 2019, it has seen its lowest recorded year-on-year rate of 3.7%."

"While domain count and growth are not the only measurement of market health, they can provide an indication of general uptake and interest in domain names. At present, the indication is a continued slow-down. This may be explained by multiple factors, such as a market saturation, alter- native online presence choices (e.g. social media) or even a concentra- tion of market share to fewer TLDs."