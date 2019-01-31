ICANN to Grant Verisign Right to Sell a Single-Character .com Domain for First Time in Over 25 Years

ICANN's board of directors is due to vote next Thursday at the conclusion of ICANN 64, which begins Saturday in Kobe, Japan, to approve a complex proposal allowing Verisign to auction off o.com, with almost all of the proceeds going to good causes. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "ICANN had referred the Verisign proposal, first put forward in December 2016, to the US government, and the Department of Justice gave it the nod in December 2017. There was also a public comment period last May. The request almost certainly came about due to Overstock.com’s incessant lobbying."

The only single character .com domains currently registered are q.com, z.com and x.com.