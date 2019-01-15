Home / News I have a News Tip

Number of Chinese Internet Users Reaches 829 Million, More Than Double the Population of the US

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 28, 2019 12:16 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 612

Latest update from the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) reports the total number of Chinese internet users reached 829 million at the end of 2018 — more than double the population of the US and up 7.3 percent on the previous year. Eight hundred seventeen million Chinese used a smartphone to access the internet, accounting for 98.6 percent of the total netizens, according to Global Times which received a copy of CNNIC's latest report. "There are still 562 million people in China isolated from the online world, with most living in rural regions. A low education level and insufficient internet surfing skills are the main obstacles blocking them from accessing the internet, the report said."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Access Providers, Mobile Internet, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics