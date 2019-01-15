Number of Chinese Internet Users Reaches 829 Million, More Than Double the Population of the US

Latest update from the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) reports the total number of Chinese internet users reached 829 million at the end of 2018 — more than double the population of the US and up 7.3 percent on the previous year. Eight hundred seventeen million Chinese used a smartphone to access the internet, accounting for 98.6 percent of the total netizens, according to Global Times which received a copy of CNNIC's latest report. "There are still 562 million people in China isolated from the online world, with most living in rural regions. A low education level and insufficient internet surfing skills are the main obstacles blocking them from accessing the internet, the report said."
