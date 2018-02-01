Internet Outfits Including Facebook, Telegram and Signal Are Rolling Out New Cryptocurrencies

Some of the leading internet messaging companies including Facebook, Telegram and Signal are moving ahead with plans to provide mainstream consumers digital coins. Nathaniel Popper and Mike Isaac reporting today in the New York Times: "The internet outfits ... are planning to roll out new cryptocurrencies over the next year that are meant to allow users to send money to contacts on their messaging systems, like a Venmo or PayPal that can move across international borders. The most anticipated but secretive project is underway at Facebook. The company is working on a coin that users of WhatsApp, which Facebook owns, could send to friends and family instantly, said five people briefed on the effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of confidentiality agreements."