Google Launches .dev Top-Level Domain

  • Feb 21, 2019 3:27 PM PST
Google today launched another new top-level domain, .dev, to the public aimed as a secure domain for developers and tech community. As with Google's previously launched domain extensions .app and .page, the .dev domain is initially available for registration through an early access program for an additional fee until February 28. The domain has already attracted some big names with live sites under .dev including GitHub, Mozilla, Slack, CloudFlare and Salesforce. Google itself has also started using the domain for projects such as web.dev and opensource.dev. "Google has actually been sitting on the .dev top-level domain since 2015, reports Kieren McCarthy in The Register. "[Google] did a deal with Amazon to swap ownership of .book and .talk in return for .dev and .drive."

Related topics: Domain Names, New TLDs
