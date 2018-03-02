Home / News I have a News Tip

Google Announces Plans to Invest $13 Billion in Data Centers and Offices Across the US in 2019

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 13, 2019 11:08 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 211

A blog post by Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, today announced that company plans over $13 billion in investments throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with significant expansions in 14 states. With the new developments, the company expects to hire tens of thousands of employees, and the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia. This will be the second consecutive year that Google is expanding faster outside of the Bay Area, including efforts in Los Angeles and New York, and a new Austin office and data center in Texas.

Related topics: Data Center
