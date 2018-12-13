Canada Migrates Its Domain .CA to Fury, a Homegrown Registry Platform

CIRA, Canada's .CA operator, today announced that it has successfully migrated the nations TLD to its homegrown domain registry platform it calls Fury. The migration of the .CA Registry was a massive project that involved the entire CIRA team, more than 140 .CA-certified registrars and 2.8 million .CA domain names, says CIRA . In addition to now powering the .CA registry, the registry platform also runs the .SX and .KIWI registries. A key distinguishing factor of the Fury platform is its tag feature which allows TLD operators to apply advanced business rules to individual domains and domain groupings in order to adjust pricing and promotions in real-time.

