Home / News I have a News Tip

Canada Migrates Its Domain .CA to Fury, a Homegrown Registry Platform

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 06, 2019 11:05 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 799

CIRA, Canada's .CA operator, today announced that it has successfully migrated the nations TLD to its homegrown domain registry platform it calls Fury. The migration of the .CA Registry was a massive project that involved the entire CIRA team, more than 140 .CA-certified registrars and 2.8 million .CA domain names, says CIRA. In addition to now powering the .CA registry, the registry platform also runs the .SX and .KIWI registries. A key distinguishing factor of the Fury platform is its tag feature which allows TLD operators to apply advanced business rules to individual domains and domain groupings in order to adjust pricing and promotions in real-time.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics