ICANN Begins Publishing Monthly Reports on Generic Top-Level Domain Security Threats

ICANN has published its first new monthly report providing statistics and insight into security threats to generic top-level domains (gTLDs). "This report of the Domain Abuse Activity Reporting (DAAR) System provides the first in an ongoing series of domain name security threat reports," says ICANN. From the report: "This 31 January 2019 report from the Domain Abuse Activity Reporting (DAAR) system considers 193,080,798 resolving domain names from 1153 generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs), in comparison to 193,445,179 domains in 1210 gTLDs reported on 31 December 2018. The reputation feeds the DAAR system employs reported at least one security threat in 357 of the 1153 gTLDs as of 31 January 2019 in comparison to 376 of the 1210 gTLDs identified on 31 December 2018. As a result, this report provides an analysis for only the 192,582,923 domains within the 357 gTLDs with at least one security threat."