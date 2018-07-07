Home / News I have a News Tip

ISC Assesses DNS Flag Day

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 04, 2019 12:42 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 448

Everyone who participated in supporting DNS Flag Day initiative should feel they have accomplished something worth-while, says ISC's Vicky Risk. She writes: "DNS Flag Day is a public-benefit movement, like a community trash pick up day in a common area everyone uses. ... Some operators thought it was unwise that Flag Day was set for a Friday, and were taken by surprise by the level of user concern.  Some of the Twitter posts were kind of silly and needlessly alarmist. Characterizing this as a ‘Flag Day’ exaggerated how sudden the real change on the Internet will be, but the effect it had, of providing everyone with a goal date, achieved the objective."

Accomplishments: The goal date of DNS Flag Day served as a catalyst in pushing the DNS community to accomplish at least three things over the past year, says Risk. They are:

1. Approximately 4.8 million domains were tested in January alone, using the ednscomp.isc.org site.
2. Throughout the month of January, we saw significant improvement across the Alexa top 1 Million domains.
3. Quite a few vendors and operators took notice and made progress.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: DNS, DNS Security
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics