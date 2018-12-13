Domain Holders Urged to Ensure Their Domains Are Ready for 'DNS Flag Day'

Domain holders need to test their sites for 'DNS Flag Day' which will kick off on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Kurt Mackie reports in Redmond: "DNS providers will start to release new software updates that will stop supporting the old workarounds that currently exist for the DNS resolution process in some implementations. The old workarounds are typically found in the older DNS software that's out there. A notification on the coming DNS Flag Day was issued this week by US-CERT. DNS administrators and organizations that have Internet presences ... should test their sites beforehand to ensure they'll be ready for the new DNS provider software updates.