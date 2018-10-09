Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN Denies Reduction of Annual Fees for Struggling New TLD Operators

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 25, 2019 11:34 AM PST
ICANN has denied a request by new top-level domain operators to reduce the $25,000 annual fee. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "That wholly unsurprising reply came in a letter from registry services director Russ Weinstein to John McCabe, CEO of failing new gTLD operator Who's Who Registry. McCabe, in November, had asked ICANN to reduce its fees for TLDs, such as its own .whoswho, that have zero levels of abuse. ICANN fees are the 'single biggest item' in the company's budget, he said. His request coincided with ICANN commencing compliance proceedings against the company for failure to pay these fees."

Related topics: ICANN, New TLDs
