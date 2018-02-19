Google Is Installing 1.6 Million Solar Panels for Its New Tennessee and Alabama Data Centers

Google is building two new data centers in the Southeastern U.S., Tennessee and another in northern Alabama. The company has pledged that in the coming years, it will purchase the output of several new solar farms "as part of a deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), totaling 413 megawatts of power from 1.6 million solar panels — that's equivalent to the combined size of 65,000 home rooftop solar systems."

Google's Senior Lead, Amanda Corio writes: "Located in Hollywood, Alabama and Yum Yum, Tennessee, the two biggest solar farms will be able to produce around 150 megawatts each. These solar sites will be among the largest renewable energy projects in the Tennessee Valley region, and the largest solar farms ever to be built for Google. ... electricity consumed by our data centers in Tennessee and Alabama will be matched with 100 percent renewable energy from day one, helping us match our annual electricity consumption as we grow."