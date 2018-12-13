China Is Building a National-Level Cybersecurity Industrial Park

A national-level cybersecurity industrial park is under development in Beijing, China to boost the industry and tap into the potential of domestic tech companies. According to a press release issued this week, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology reports over ten companies specialized in internet security have signed a contract to move into the park. The construction on the park started at the end of 2017, and by 2020, the industrial output is expected to reach 100 billion yuan (about 14.5 billion U.S. dollars).

"The demand for internet security is growing in China as many of its cities roll out smart-city initiatives." Jane Zhang of South China Morning Post notes: "In 2017, the country's cybersecurity industry grew 27.6 percent year on year to 43.92 billion yuan and was forecast to hit 54.6 billion yuan for the full year of 2018..."

There are others: "Apart from the one in Beijing, CAICT listed three other major national-level cybersecurity industrial parks in its China Cybersecurity Industry White Paper last September."