Home / News I have a News Tip

A Data Dumb Exposes 773 Million Unique Email Addresses, 22 Million Passwords

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 17, 2019 10:50 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 509

Close to 773 million unique email addresses and 22 million unique passwords were found to be hosted on cloud service MEGA. The data breach dubbed "Collection #1" by security researcher Troy Hunt, was reported today as a set of email addresses and passwords totaling 2,692,818,238 rows. He writes: "It's made up of many different individual data breaches from literally thousands of different sources."

The numbers: "In total, there are 1,160,253,228 unique combinations of email addresses and passwords. ... The unique email addresses totaled 772,904,991. ... There are 21,222,975 unique passwords."

Have I Been Pwned: All the 772,904,991 email addresses exposed have been loaded into Have I Been Pwned (HIBP). "This number makes it the single largest breach ever to be loaded into HIBP."

Where did the data come from: "Last week, multiple people reached out and directed me to a large collection of files on the popular cloud service, MEGA (the data has since been removed from the service)," Hunt reports. "The collection totaled over 12,000 separate files and more than 87GB of data. One of my contacts pointed me to a popular hacking forum where the data was being socialised."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Privacy, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics