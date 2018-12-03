Dozens of U.S. Government Websites Rendered Either Insecure or Inaccessible Amid Government Shutdown

Dozens of U.S. government websites have become insecure or inaccessible during the ongoing U.S. federal shutdown. "These sites include sensitive government payment portals and remote access services, affecting the likes of NASA, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Court of Appeals," reports Netcraft. "With around 400,000 federal employees currently furloughed, more than 80 TLS certificates used by .gov websites have so far expired without being renewed. To compound the situation, some of these abandoned websites can no longer be accessed due to strict security measures that were implemented long before the shutdown started."