UK Government Releases New Cyber Security Standard for Self-Driving Vehicles

UK government today announced the release of a new cyber security standard for self-driving vehicles. Funded by the Department for Transport, the British Standards Institute has developed the guidance to set a marker for those developing self-driving car technologies. The UK calls the published standards first if its kind which follows the government’s publication last year setting out key principles of cyber security for automated vehicles which included the expectation that systems should be designed to be resilient to attacks and respond appropriately when its defenses fail.

— "All parties involved in the manufacturing lifecycle, from designers and engineers to retailers and senior-level executives, need to understand how to implement and maintain the security of vehicles and associated systems."

— "The UK market for connected and automated vehicles is forecast to be worth up to £52 billion by 2035."