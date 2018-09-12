DNS Inventor Impressed With Innovative Effort Behind .LUXE TLD to Integrate DNS With Blockchain

The company running the new .LUXE top-level domain (TLD) recently issued an update on its progress with the innovative effort to tie the TLD with blockchain. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX) reports that 11 domain registrars have "agreed to implement the API, developed exclusively for MMX, that allows .luxe names to be easily, and securely, associated to items on the Ethereum blockchain by registrar customers." Additionally, MMX reports that users of a specific blockchain proaduct or service can now purchase their .luxe name and pair it to that product or service at the point of use without having to make a separate journey to a registrar to buy their .luxe name and complete the association of the name with the underlying product or service.

This is the first genuine piece of DNS related innovation says Paul Mockapetris, inventor of the Domain Name System ("DNS"): "The prospect of integrating DNS with distributed ledger technology/ blockchain, for example, what MMX is proposing in .luxe, is the first genuine piece of DNS related innovation that I have seen in the last decade that has the possibility to be truly transformative. I very much look forward to monitoring its progress and potentially collaborating in innovation-based projects with the Company."