PIR, the Operator of .ORG Announces Jonathan Nevett as the New President and CEO

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the nonprofit operator of the .ORG domain has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously selected Jonathon Nevett as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 17, 2018. PIR says Nevett "will spearhead the organization's strategy to expand the reach of the .ORG domain, strengthen security and resiliency, and advance outreach and education to the millions of forward-looking organizations and individuals that rely on Public Interest Registry's domains." Previously Nevett was the co-founder of new TLD startup Donuts Inc. and had also served as the senior vice president at Network Solutions. He is also the founding board member of the Domain Name Association.