Researchers Develop Tools to Help Map the IPv6 Address Landscape

While there are now billions of IPv6 addresses that could be active at any given time, there are no precise estimates as to how many or where they are. A pair of researchers approached the challenge by developing a set of tools to find active IPv6 addresses both in the global address space and in smaller, targeted networks. Decipher reports: "Known as ipv666, the open source tool set can scan for live IPv6 hosts using a statistical model that the researchers built. The researchers, Chris Grayson and Marc Newlin, faced a number of challenges as they went about developing the ipv666 tools, including getting a large IPv6 address list, which they accumulated from several publicly available data sets. They then began the painful process of building the statistical model to predict other IPv6 addresses based on their existing list."