U.S. Government Trying to Persuade Allied Countries to Avoid Telecom Equipment from China's Huawei

The U.S. government is engaged in persuading wireless and internet providers in allied countries to stop using telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies. Reuters reports: "The move would further pile pressure on the world's biggest telecom gear maker, which is under scrutiny from Western intelligence agencies for its perceived ties to China's government and the possibility its equipment could be used for espionage. ... The United States has already largely barred Huawei from supplying its government and contractors, while Australia has banned the company from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network." Huawei in a statement today said it is surprised by the report and that "if a government's behavior extends beyond its jurisdiction, such activity should not be encouraged." The news which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday comes just before a scheduled meeting next week between President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.