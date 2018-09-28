Japan's Cybersecurity Minister Admits He Does Not Use Computers and Not Familiar With Cybersecurity

Japan's cybersecurity minister, Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, who recently stated he doesn't use a computer, also admitted on Thursday to a parliamentary committee that he's not very familiar with the whole cybersecurity field. Opposition lawmakers in Japan are concerned he could harm country's economy, to which he replied, 'I'm here because a Cabinet minister is needed.' Simon Denyer reporting in The Washington Post says: "Japan is revising its cybersecurity law ahead of the Olympics, with an amendment approved on Thursday meant to facilitate information sharing between public and private sectors to ward off possible cyberattacks. Sakurada, who was appointed in a cabinet reshuffle in October, has a long-standing reputation for gaffes."