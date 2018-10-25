FCC to Classify Text Messaging as Information Service to Fight Spam Texts, Others Oppose the Move

The FCC has unveiled two proposals as part of its plan to help reduce unwanted phone and text spam however the move is challenged by consumer advocacy groups. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Harold Feld, Senior Vice President at Public Knowledge, said:

— "Chairman Pai proposes to grant the wireless industry's request to classify text messages as Title I 'information services,' stripping away vital consumer protections. Worse, Chairman Pai's action would give carriers unlimited freedom to censor any speech they consider 'controversial,' as Verizon did in 2007 when it blocked NARAL and prompted the Public Knowledge 2007 Petition."

— "Chairman Pai supports this outrageous action by claiming the Title II ‘telecommunications service’ classification undermines spam filtering. As the FCC made clear in 2016 (over then-Commissioner Pai’s dissent), text messages and robocalls are both ‘calls’ under the anti-robocall statute, and this Title II designation does not prevent filtering or other technological means to block unwanted robocalls or spam texts."

Pai asserts robocalls and robotexts are limited by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.