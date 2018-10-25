Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC to Classify Text Messaging as Information Service to Fight Spam Texts, Others Oppose the Move

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 21, 2018 6:20 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 513

The FCC has unveiled two proposals as part of its plan to help reduce unwanted phone and text spam however the move is challenged by consumer advocacy groups. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Harold Feld, Senior Vice President at Public Knowledge, said:

— "Chairman Pai proposes to grant the wireless industry's request to classify text messages as Title I 'information services,' stripping away vital consumer protections. Worse, Chairman Pai's action would give carriers unlimited freedom to censor any speech they consider 'controversial,' as Verizon did in 2007 when it blocked NARAL and prompted the Public Knowledge 2007 Petition."

— "Chairman Pai supports this outrageous action by claiming the Title II ‘telecommunications service’ classification undermines spam filtering. As the FCC made clear in 2016 (over then-Commissioner Pai’s dissent), text messages and robocalls are both ‘calls’ under the anti-robocall statute, and this Title II designation does not prevent filtering or other technological means to block unwanted robocalls or spam texts."

Pai asserts robocalls and robotexts are limited by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Law, Policy & Regulation, Spam
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics