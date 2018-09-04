U.S. Government Extends Its Cooperative Agreement With Verisign, Green Lights .Com Price Increase

NTIA released a statement today announcing the agreement reached to extend and modify Verisign's Cooperative Agreement. "These modifications are in line with policy priorities of the Trump Administration," reads the official statement. It further states: "The changes create a new commitment to content neutrality in the Domain Name System (DNS), provide market-based pricing flexibility, and reduce the regulatory burden on Verisign. ... The amendment repeals Obama-era price controls and provides Verisign the pricing flexibility to change its .com Registry Agreement with ICANN to increase wholesale .com prices. Specifically, the flexibility permits Verisign to pursue with ICANN an up to 7 percent increase in the prices for .com domain names, in each of the last four years of the six-year term of the .com Registry Agreement. The changes also affirm that Verisign may not vertically integrate or operate as a registrar in the .com top-level domain."