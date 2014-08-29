Obstacles in OneWeb's Negotiations with Russia

This case illustrates the fact that political, security, and financial negotiations may be as difficult as designing satellites and rockets for a would-be global Internet service provider.
OneWeb is investing billions of dollars in a constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) Internet-service satellites.
In 2015 they placed launch orders for 21 Russian-made Soyuz rockets.
In 2017, they formed a joint venture with Russian LEO satellite operator Gonets to develop the project in Russia. At that time, Gonets was a subsidiary of Roscosmos, the Russian State Corporation overseeing and implementing the Russian space industry. OneWeb had a 60% interest in the joint venture.
This week Reuters reported that OneWeb is relinquishing its majority stake in the venture — Gonets intends to increase its stake to 51 percent.
I wonder why.
Speaking at a conference in Moscow, Federal Security Service (FSB) official Vladimir Sadovnikov objected to the project for security reasons. He feared that "Some of Russia's regions would become totally dependent on a foreign satellite service" and added that Moscow had not received any conclusive evidence that OneWeb's satellites would not be used for intelligence gathering.
(He also revealed his ignorance by apparently not understanding the difference between Iridium and OneWeb).
I wonder if the security concern is genuine — OneWeb has decided to forgo inter-satellite links in favor of routing all traffic through a system of 40 terrestrial gateways, allowing a nation to know the path of traffic into and out of their territory. Are they concerned about the possible detection of sources of trolling and hacking?
Sadovnikov added a political dimension saying Russia favored setting up a similar network partnering with India, China and countries which he described as non-aggressive and China has pitched a 1,000 LEO satellite project to Russia.
An unnamed source at the FSB also mentioned politics, saying "OneWeb is an important project for Roscosmos and Russia's space industry, but national security issues come first. There are many doubts regarding that project, especially because of the sanctions against us."
Spectrum is another stumbling block. OneWeb's request to receive a frequency band in Russia was refused and a source at the Ministry for Digital Development and Communications said they would be given permission after legal issues regarding the joint venture were completed. Given Russia's reputation, one can't help wondering whether the hangup has something to do with payoffs.
Another possibility is convoluted economic infighting within Russia. Gonets' Wikipedia page says it began as a Russian Federal Space Agency program, but in 1996 it was privatized and operated by Gonets SatCom, which was controlled by ISS Reshetnev. In 2017 Roscosmos acquired 80% of Gonets from ISS Reshetnev. Wikipedia is not a definitive source and I know nothing of the history of these organizations, but this sounds like it could be the kind of oligarchy-creation manipulation that occurs when state property is privatized. (The ownership of Cuban ISP Etecsa raises similar questions).
Perhaps there were management problems. Initially, launches of production satellites were planned to begin last May, then the date slipped to first quarter 2018. The current schedule calls for the launch of test satellites on February 7, 2019.
Regardless of the motivation for restructuring the OneWeb/Gonets venture, there is a mismatch in the aspirations of a global ISP and nationalistic governments. This case illustrates the fact that political, security and financial negotiations may be as difficult as designing satellites and rockets for a would-be global ISP.
For background on OneWeb and other low-Earth orbit satellite Internet service projects, click here.
Gonets home page, 8/10/2018. It was removed earlier this week.
The Russian home page has also been removed. Last archived copy 4/10/18.
>I wonder why.
Obama tried to disconnect Russia from SWIFT "effectively cut off Russian businesses from the rest of the world's financial system."
https://www.businessinsider.com/russian-sanctions-swift-banking-ban-ukraine-putin-2014-8
- Aug. 29, 2014
Cutting Russia off from SWIFT is not a bullet or a bomb, but to me its as much an act of war and attack on sovereignty. Which is why SWIFT did not take the demand seriously. Which resulted in China and Russia moving away from USD for trade and trading directly thus further eroding USD reserve status:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-12-26/china-launch-yuan-swap-trading-russian-rubles-monday
- 12/26/2014
All the claims of Russia attacking us, yet to me I think Russia is laughing at us as we seem to be doing a better job of destroying ourselves until recently than any other foreign country ever could.
Same is true for the internet:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5126931/Russia-plans-create-independent-internet-2018.html
The US has far more control over the internet than Russia does.
Many movies need villains to have a story, and so do many governments. Regardless if the Russian government, versus an independent Russian citizen or outsider using Russian infrastructure, is truly doing what Main Stream Media loves to claim, Russian desire to protect itself seems more than reasonable. In fact they'd be foolish if they did not try to protect themselves.
And China is doing the same thing, and Russia as China moves closer. I consider China to be a MUCH greater threat. Here is why:
Some time ago I installed a greenhouse and needed a better located silcock to bring water into it. The thickness of the walls where I brought out the water was such that the longest silcock I could find (16.5") just stuck out 1/2". Just enough to solder it. It was a lot of difficult work to install it. Just 6 months later it began to leak! So I returned to HomeDepot to purchase a seal kit. There was none and the seals were odd sizes and thus could not be replaced. My only option was to purchase a new silcock, and replace the old one with the same one as that was all HomeDepot had.
Not wanting to trust that manufacturer any further I started looking around for another option. I went to commercial plumbing supply stores as well as other home centers. They all had the same silcock! I had NO CHOICE but that one. So I just let it leak until another option presented itself. Took a couple of YEARS, then I replaced it and had no problems.
Some friends at church had a new washer installed in their kitchen. A hose adapter leaked causing massive damage that insurance covered but took 2 weeks to repair. Then, the same adapter had been used for the repairs and damage occurred AGAIN. And another couple of weeks to have the repairs made. As in new floors, new drywall, etc, TWICE virtually an entire redo of their kitchen.
Some time later someone I knew moved into a newly constructed home. The home and that development are on the high end side. Shortly after there was a leak. The leak was so bad they had to live somewhere else to wait for the extensive damage to be repaired throughout the home. The developer of that development was still building homes. They recognized the issue and went back and replaced that coupler in 600 homes ... It appeared to be the same coupler, the leak was behind their washer.
And it does not end there:
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=114182073
Emissions from that drywall were not just causing color changes to copper pipes, it was so bad it was eating through the pipes causing devastating leaks in homes destroying them.
We have presented China with all our products to manufacture, and in return the supply chain has been so "optimized" that we have virtually no choices, no options, in what we can purchase. With trivial changes to components of insignificant cost and value, just the water damage alone these inferior quality parts has cost the US is staggering.
It never gets discussed, it gets swept under the rug. Yet we claim to be concern about national security, when China can cause most damage at less cost to them by modifying critical infrastructure components ... Like a cheap water coupler or drywall.
I think Russia is smart, and we in the US have become obviously stupid.
By the way, I see China, the CIA and Softbank all mentioned in one article. Softbank owns OneWeb.
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2017/11/china-and-cia-are-competing-fund-silicon-valleys-ai-startups/142508/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/softbank-to-invest-around-500-million-more-in-oneweb-satellite-internet-venture-1512990003