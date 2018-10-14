Home / Blogs

M3AAWG and APWG Do the Best Survey Yet on WHOIS Redaction

By John Levine
  • Oct 22, 2018 10:38 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
M3AAWG, the Messaging, Malware, and Mobile, Anti-Abuse Working Group and APWG, the Anti-Phishing Working Group, surveyed their members about recent WHOIS changes. With over 300 results from security researchers, it's the broadest report yet on WHOIS use.

The survey results confirm our concerns that WHOIS was a vital resource for security research, and its loss is a serious and ongoing problem. The report makes six recommendations, the first and most important of which is that we need an accredited access mechanism providing tiered or gated access that balances privacy interests with legitimate use under the GDPR.

Read the cover letter which includes the recommendations.

Read the full survey results with the questions asked and summaries of the answers.

Related topics: DNS, Domain Names, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Whois
