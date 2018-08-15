Home / News I have a News Tip

New Analysis by Web Foundation Shows Dramatic Decline in Internet Access Growth

  • Oct 18, 2018 11:09 AM PDT
A striking trend revealed in a report to be released next week by the Web Foundation, an organization set up by the inventor of the world wide web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, indicates that the rate at which the world is getting online has fallen sharply since 2015. The Guardian which received the report in advance said today: "The data shows that growth in global internet access dropped from 19% in 2007 to less than 6% last year. ... In 2014 the UN predicted that half the world would be online by 2017, but the slowdown means that line will not be crossed until May 2019… Had growth rates held steady near the 11% average for 2005 to 2017, more than half a billion extra people would now be online. Of the 3.8 billion who remain unconnected, an alarming proportion are women."

