The geoTLD GDPR Survey 2018

The application of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to the DNS is a hot topic within the ICANN community. However, since the implementation of the GDPR on May 25th, 2018, there has been little public data on: How many WHOIS data requests have been made at the registry level, and; How the registries are handling them.
To further the factual and evidence-based discussion within the ICANN community, we gathered quantitative data about WHOIS access post-GDPR, by surveying the geoTLD registries. As these registries operate under the authority of their respective governments, geoTLDs have a particular responsibility to the public interest of their target communities, including in respect of data protection.
Participants
39 geoTLD Registries from around the globe participated in the survey. 25 out of the 39 participants are geoTLD Registries within the European Union (EU); 14 are from the rest of the world. The participating geoTLD Registries represent over 600,000 domain registrations.
The survey was performed with SurveyMonkey.com. Answers were collected between 15 Aug and 04 Oct 2018.
Findings
The GDPR has been in effect for several months, but little information has been published on its operation at the registry and registrar level. Unfortunately, this has opened up space for speculation and even "alternative facts" being used to incorrectly influence ICANN, governments and other community members in their decision-making. This study aims to provide data-driven evidence of how GDPR is working in practice, in order to ground the debate at ICANN in facts, not hypotheticals.
Overall, our findings are that while EU-based geo TLD registries take GDPR seriously and have enacted measures to protect citizens' personal data, the number of requests to access the data is vanishingly small, and these requests are being dealt with efficiently. This study of the geoTLD registries shows there is no evidence-based need for a universal access model, based on how GDPR is working in practice.
The survey results can be summarized as follows:
More Details
More details on the list of questions asked and answers received, with separate recognition of EU-based geoTLD Registries and the of participating geoTLDs Registries can be found here.
CENTR, the association of European country code top-level domain (ccTLD) registries has also issued a survey which can be found here.
To post comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byVerisign