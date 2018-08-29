Home / News I have a News Tip

First Round of GDPR Fines Coming by the End of the Year, Says EU Data Regulator

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 09, 2018 2:28 PM PDT
The EU's privacy regulator is predicting that the first round of enforcement actions under the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be exercised in the coming months. Reuters reports: "The new rules, designed for the digital age, allow consumers to better control their personal data and give regulators the power to impose fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue or 20 million euros ($23 million), whichever is higher, for violations. Enforcers have since then been deluged by complaints about violations and queries for clarification, with France and Italy alone reporting a 53 percent jump in complaints..."

European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli told Reuters he expects first GDPR fines by the end of the year. "Not necessarily fines but also decisions to admonish the controllers, to impose a preliminary ban, a temporary ban or to give them an ultimatum."

Related topics: Policy & Regulation, Privacy
