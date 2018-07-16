Atallah, ICANN's Global Domains Division Joins Donuts as CEO

Akram Atallah, head of ICANN's Global Domains Division, has left the organization to join leading gTLD registry Donuts Inc. as its new CEO. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "While neither company has announced the move yet, I gather that ICANN staff were informed by CEO Goran Marby today. The news comes just a month after private equity firm Abry Partners, which counts former ICANN CEO Fadi Chehade among its partners, acquired Donuts for an undisclosed sum."

Erik Brooks, managing partner at Abry Partners and Donuts board member in a press release issues later today: "[Atallah's] deep experience in managing global organizations and rapidly-growing technology companies will be essential to driving Donuts' next phase of growth. We are confident that Akram's proven track record in and outside the domain name industry will broaden Donuts' reputation as the innovative industry platform for new top-level domains and will enable the company to pursue rapid growth along multiple pathways."